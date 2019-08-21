Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Prof. Edward Olanipekun as the new vice chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti.

Olanipekun, a Professor of Chemistry, is former dean, School of Post Graduate Studies of the university.

The appointment, according to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, takes immediate effect.

Olanipekun, a native of Ado Ekiti metropolis, was the former chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ilorin zone.

Olanipekun is taking over from Prof. Olubunmi Ajayi, who has been in acting capacity since last December.

Ajayi came into office following the sack of a Professor of Educational Evaluation, Sam Oye Bandele, by Governor Fayemi.

Bandele was sacked following the recommendation of a visitation panel, led by former vice chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Bamitale Omole, sent by Fayemi on a fact-finding mission to the institution.

Bandele was appointed on December 3, 2015 by former governor Ayodele Fayose to succeed a Professor of Soil Science, Dipo Aina, who led the university for four years.