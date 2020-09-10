Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of four permanent secretaries in the State’s civil service.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday.

Oyebode said the move was In furtherance of Fayemi’s drive to reposition the administration for effective service delivery.

According to Oyebode, the names of the newly appointed permanent secretaries are :

Mr. Samson Tayo Olauyi, Engr. Olugbenga Omoniyi Odesanmi, Dr. Michael Ayodele Ibikunle and Mrs. Titilayo Olariike Olayinka.

He added that the governor also approved the appointment of

Mr. Ayodele Oluwafemi Elegbeleye as General Manager, Mrs. Omotola Kikelomo Faseluka and Mr. Francis Johnson Adunmo both as Executive Secretaries, noted that the appointments were with immediate effect.