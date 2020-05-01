Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has appointed Mr. Femi Adeoye, a retired Federal Road Safety officer, who rejected his son into his house on arrival from Lagos, as a COVID-19 Response Ambassador in Ekiti State.

Adeoye was seen in a viral video where he rejected his son who sneaked into Ekiti from Lagos from following him home unless he ( returnee) submitted himself for quarantine, a directive of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor,yesterday, who received Adeoye in his office in Ado-Ekiti, described the retiree’s action as a rare one. In a commendation letter, the governor, lauded Adeoye for his exemplary show of valour in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“I am pleased to let you know that the state is very proud of your conduct which elevated the collective well-being of the state above your undeniable love for your dear son.

“By, in accordance to the existing regulations, denying your son into your household having travelled from places during federal lockdown, against your fatherly advice, you have proved to be a worthy ambassador of our collective resolve to end this pandemic.

“ Our government and the good people of Ekiti State are very proud of this chivalrous act of courage and principle which are the hallmarks of Ekiti person. You represent the kind of self-discipline, selflessness and sense of

collective responsibility that our state and the nation need desperately today to progress,” Fayemi said.

The governor described the act as an example of the rebirth of Ekiti Values Orientation, and assured Adeoye of future recognition by the state.