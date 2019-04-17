Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Ayodeji Ajayi as the new Head of Service (HoS) following the recommendation of the Civil Service Transformation Strategy Committee.

Ajayi, who is permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, is to take over from the acting HoS, Mrs Peju Babafemi.

The new HoS will be sworn in today.

Meanwhile, Babafemi has been commended by governor Fayemi for her diligence and professionalism, which helped in stabilising the government in its early days, even as she proceeds on an overseas programme as a senior research fellow at the African Leadership Centre, School of Global Affairs, King’s College, London, United Kingdom.

During the programme, Babafemi will also undertake study visits to the Royal Institute of Public Administration, Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), Houses of Parliament, Cabinet Office in Whitehall, Westminster Foundation, Foreign and Commonwealth Office, in the UK.

The Civil Service Transformation Strategy Committee is an advisory body of experienced technocrats, under the chairmanship of Prof. Ladipo Adamolekun.

Other members of the committee are Dr. Goke Adegoroye, Prof. Modupe Adelabu, Mr. Philip Amujo and Alhaji Afolabi Ogunlayi.