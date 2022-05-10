From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi has appointed the Special Adviser, Governor’s Office, Mr Foluso Daramola, as the new Secretary to the State Government(SSG).

The Governor also appointed the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Tolu Ibitola, as the Chief of Staff(COS) to the Governor, noting that the appointments were done to reposition his administration for greater service delivery.

Dr Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Monday, explained that Daramola, a retired Permanent Secretary and a member of the State’s Executive Council, was until the new appointment, the Overseer of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, a position he assumed following the resignation of Mr Biodun Oyebanji as SSG in December 2021.

Ibitola, 39, formerly a Personal Assistant to the Governor, was until his elevation, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor. He takes over from Mr Biodun Omoleye, who recently resigned his appointment as COS to pursue his political interest.

Dr Fayemi noted that the two appointments were with immediate effect.

The Governor wished the two new appointees success in their new offices.