Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of two new Tutors-General into the State Teaching Service.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebode said the Tutors-General are for Ekiti Central and Ekiti South Senatorial Districts respectively.

He clarified that Mrs Omogbemi Margaret Adejoke is Tutor General for Ekiti Central while Mrs. Ojo Olufunke Rhoda is Tutor-General for Ekiti South, noted their appointments were with immediate effect.

Oyebode hinted that until their respective appointments, Mrs. Omogbemi was the Principal of Mary Immaculate Girls’ Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti while Mrs Ojo was the Principal of St. Louis Girls’ Grammar School, Ikere-Ekiti.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission, Hon. Babatunde Abegunde, enjoined the appointees to brace up for the challenges ahead of them in their new positions.

He charged them to key into the educational development agenda and Values Orientation of the present administration.

Abegunde, however, explained that their elevation was in line with the principle of merit- based appointment enshrined in the State Civil Service Transformation Strategy, previous performance and in recognition of seniority.