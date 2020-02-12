Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved six months (180 days) maternity leave for female workers in the state public service.

This is in line with the administration’s determination to key into global best practices that will improve the quality of lives of the citizens.

The new policy, which takes effect from February 1, 2020 is aimed at improving maternal health and encourage nursing mothers to observe the six months exclusive breast feeding campaign of the United Nations Intervention Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The six months exclusive breast feeding campaign is aimed at reducing, to the barest minimum, infant and maternal mortality rate as well as facilitate work life balance for female workers.

Ekiti State Government continues to show strong political will towards ensuring gender inclusiveness. This policy is one of many other frameworks in place aimed at promoting the rights of women and children.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has threatened to sue former governor Ayodele Fayose if he failed to make satisfactory clarification over N400 million earmarked for the construction of Ado-Akure Road in 2014.

It also urged the former governor to explain why it terminated the reconstruction of Ekiti portion of the road awarded to KOPEC Construction Company in 2014 without justifiable reason.