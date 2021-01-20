From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Revd (Dr) Matthew Hassan Kukah on his appointment into the papal dicastery on the promotion of integral human development.

The governor, in a letter dated january 20, stated that the appointment was an unequivocal expression of Pope Francis’ confidence in Bishop Kukah’s ability to be an “impeccable advisor on a wide range of human development issues.”

Fayemi described the dicastery as a perfect place for Kukah because it is one of the apostolic ministration of the papal in “reaching the weak, seeking social justice and ending all forms of practices inimical to the dignity of man.”

“It goes without saying that your role as a pastor, social commentator, public intellectual, peace-maker, interfaith conciliator and fighter for the rights of the underprivileged, readily recommend you for this latest addition to your enviable pedigree as a social justice crusader,” he said.

In the same vein, Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, also felicitated with Kukah saying it was a “richly-deserved appointment” as over the years, the cleric had remained an advocate of good governance and renowned for his well-informed opinions on topical national and international issues.

“With the appointment, Your Lordship will join other members of the Dicastery from different regions of the world to advise and promote the Pope’s concerns on issues of justice and peace, human rights, torture, human trafficking, care of creation and other issues related to the promotion of human dignity and development, all of which have been familiar terrains to Your Lordship over the years. The truism that “the prize for hard work is more work” has come to play in your life and career. This is no doubt a call to higher service in the vineyard of the Almighty Father. While congratulating you most heartily on this momentous occasion, which in any case is a clarion call to further service, one can only wish you good health and peace of heart as well as divine wisdom to continue your good works both at the national and international spheres.”

I pray that God will give you good men and women that will plug into your vision to enable you succeed,” Babalola said.