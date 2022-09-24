From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi will on Monday commence a thank-you tour of communities across the state in appreciation of their support to him and his administration in the last four years.

The thank-you tour which will take the governor to all the three senatorial districts of the state is part of activities marking the fourth anniversary/end of his tenure and to usher in activities leading to the Inauguration of the Governor-elect, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

The thank-you tour which begins on September 26 and ends on September 28 will also afford the Governor the opportunity to appreciate the people for electing the All Progressives Congress (APC) again, the first time a political party would win election back-to-back in the state.

Oyebanji whose inauguration as the fifth elected Governor of the state, is slated for October 16th, will join Dr Fayemi on the valedictory appreciation visit to the Ekiti people as part of handover formalities.

The thank-you visit which would kick start activities marking the end of Fayemi’s tenure, is in tandem with Fayemi’s annual community engagement to get the people’s contribution to the budgeting process of the following year. But, this year’s edition of the community engagement is designed as an avenue for the Governor to personally interact and thank the people of Ekiti State.

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Barrister Akinbowale Omole, disclosed these at a press briefing heralding the 4th anniversary and valedictory ceremonies of the Fayemi Administration and the inauguration ceremonies of the Oyebanji Administration held on Friday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Omole, who is also the Chairman, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the Valedictory and Inauguration Committee, while addressing journalists, said the celebration is an opportunity to showcase landmark achievements recorded in Ekiti State from October 2018 when the government came on board.

He said the administration of Governor Fayemi would be winding down on a note of appreciation for two major reasons- the unprecedented support the people gave the administration from onset and the opportunity given the ruling party to produce its successor, which has never happened in the state’s 26 years of existence.

“The Governor has said it repeatedly that he owes the good people of Ekiti a debt of gratitude for their unwavering support for him and the administration. Governor Fayemi will be leading state officials to personally appreciate the people beginning from Monday. It will also provide the people opportunity to interact with him before he leaves office,” Omole stated.

According to the government spokesman, many life-changing policies and projects executed in the last four years have helped in improving the standard of living of the people of Ekiti State. He urged the people of the state to give unflinching support to the incoming government to record more landmark feats as it begins its tenure on October 16.

Other officials at the parley included secretary of the Inauguration Committee, Mr O’seun Odewale, Chairperson of the House of Assembly Committee on Information, Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle; Director General of the Oyebanji Campaign Organisation, Hon Cyril Fasuyi; Director General Bureau of Lands, Mrs Funke Falodun; Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Yinka Oyebode.

Omole disclosed that Governor Fayemi will give a complete account of his stewardship to the people of the state during the valedictory State of the State Address to the House of Assembly, adding that the administration was fulfilled to have used the mandate received at the 2018 polls to the benefit of the people.

Speaking on the achievements of the administration, Omole said the Fayemi administration embarked on many priority projects, some of which have been completed, while others are ongoing. Completed projects include dual-lane new Ado-Iyin road; construction of Ekiti State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja; reconstruction of Agbado-Ode-Isinbode road; construction of Aramoko-Erijiyan-Ikogosi road; construction of Oye-Ayede-Iye -Otun road and ; construction of Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-road.

We have put structure in place to end the menace of projects abandonment in Ekiti State. With the Ekiti State (Transition) Law 2019, we have made sure that even in cases where there is a change of baton from one political party to another, succeeding administrations would have enduring templates that ensure seamless continuity of the vision, the completion of projects, and the upholding of commitments validly entered into.

“We crafted a 30-year State Development Plan 2021- 2050 which would serve as a critical road map to successive administrations and ensure that regardless of electoral outcomes, Ekiti would always win.

We also implemented a number of successful public-private partnership deeds such as the Ikun Dairy Farm now being run by Promasidor Limited, and the Ire Burnt Brick which has been revamped now and being run by a competent core investor operator, among others.

“We increased our capital budget for health by 200% to invest more in healthcare and epidemic preparedness/response. This enabled us to renovate 14 General and State Specialist Hospitals with the provision of relevant and modern equipment. This development has resulted in increased demand for services, improved quality of services and boosted staff morale.

Most importantly, these facilities are now model referral centres for the State’s network of primary and basic healthcare centres. We have successfully implemented the policy of, at least, one Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) per ward in line with the Primary Health Care under One Roof (PHCUOR) policy. All the 177 wards in Ekiti State have, at least, one functional PHC.

“The number of enrolment in public schools in Ekiti State keeps increasing yearly since the inception of this government due to the continued human and material investments in the education sector. In the year 2021, for instance, total enrolment in Ekiti State public primary was 141,982, but it increased to 145,323 in 2022; total enrolment in public secondary in 2021 was 109,140, it increased to 113,464 in 2022 and; total enrolment in Technical colleges in 2021 was 2,021; it increased to 2,505 in year 2022.

“As a government, all through the four years of JKF2.0, we recorded significant milestones through the knowledge economy and the fourth year was remarkable with indelible impacts.

A total number of 14 General and State Specialist Hospitals which have been renovated and equipped with modern equipment to boost the staff morale and improve service delivery will also be commissioned during the ceremonies.”

Also due for inauguration are Harding Memorial College, new SUBEB Headquarters, Ekiti Knowledge Zone both in Ado Ekiti, Ikole Ekiti Township Roads, Ado Ekiti Ultramodern Bus Terminal, Pedestrian Walkway/Drain Cover along Okeyinmi-Ijigbo Roundabout and Old People’s Resort, among others.

The commissioning of projects which is to be performed by eminent Nigerians including governors and ministers is slated to hold between September 26 and October 14 across various locations in the Land of Honour.

Omole disclosed that Dr. Fayemi will officially hand over the reins of power on October 15 after which he will be hosted to a civic reception in his hometown, Isan Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of the state.

Other key events to mark the celebrations include Ekiti Honours Award slated for October 2; Teachers’ Day on October 5, Women’s Celebrations on October 6; State of the State Address at the House.of Assembly on October 7, the same day scheduled for Jumat Service

A special church thanksgiving service for Dr Fayemi will hold on October 9 to be followed by reception at the Government House while Valedictory Lecture will be delivered by a renowned scholar, Prof Wale Adebanwi on October 10.