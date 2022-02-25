From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi has urged Nigerians to purposefully confront the country’s problem openly and head on rather than sweep them under the carpet.

The Governor stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the public presentation of his latest book titled “Unfinished Greatness: Envisioning a New Nigeria” . He said the stability and progress of the country required a “deliberate effort by citizens and those entrusted with leadership to advance national agenda regardless of challenges.”

The Book, which is a compilation of Dr Fayemi’s thoughts on nationhood, restructuring, devolution of power and the need for a new constitution, among others, also proffers solution to challenges confronting the political, social and economic development of the country.

The event, had in attendance a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, who chaired the event, the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Governors Babajide Sanwolu (Lagos); Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano); Aminu Tambuwal (sokoto); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), AbdulRahaman AbdulRasaq (Kwara); Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), and representatives of Governors of Akwa Ibom, Edo, Imo, Benue and Ondo States.

Others at the event included former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola ( SAN); Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Fetsus Keyamo (SAN), Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Kedem Tallen; Minister of Trade, industry and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; former Senate President Ken Nnamani and host of others.

Dr Fayemi, at the public presentation submitted that the Nigeria idea and ideal still remained strong and indestructible with emphasis on the need for all Nigerians to purposefully support a national rebirth agenda built on unity, justice, freedom, equity and rule of law.

He stressed the need for leaders, during adversity, to take the responsibility for preserving the ideals of national agenda grounded on oneness and unity and also provide hope of better days for the citizens by undertaking courageous reform needed.

Noting that Nigeria had had moment of greatness in all areas of national and human endeavours, Dr Fayemi stressed the need to perceive and understand difficult days and problem as part of the “unfinished quest for greatness”

He said; “despite the difficulties we face as a country, the Nigerian idea and ideal remain strong and indestructible. And that is really the essence of what I have devoted a good part of my life and career to: an unshakable faith in the fact that we are better off together and in unity than in fragments and pieces.

“I want to be clear. We are faced with a conjuncture of complex and uncommon challenges which must be confronted openly, head-on, and purposefully, rather than being denied, swept under the carpet, or simply wished away.

“Problems must be understood to be part of our unfinished quest for greatness. And greatness has to be our permanent watchword as the only destiny that is acceptable to us and to Global Africa which earnestly looks up to us for leadership.

“Nigeria will surely fulfill destiny and do so as a united country built on justice, freedom, equity and the rule of law. This is the national agenda of our times. I invite each and every one of us to partake in it for the national rebirth we must deliver.” he added.