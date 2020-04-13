Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with former Governor of old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, as the elder statesman clocks 80 years old on Monday.

Fayemi who described evangelist Olumilua as a special gift to Ekiti State and Nigeria as a whole, said the octogenarian politician has successfully etched his name in gold as a leader who served his state and people diligently.

He described Olumilua as an exemplary politician, a role model to younger politicians and a father figure to members of the progressive fold.

Fayemi hailed Olumilua for faithfully managing the resources put in his care during his stint as Governor of the old Ondo State with record of achievements in key sectors. He also described the former governor as a selfless servant-leader who is a study in probity, accountability and transparency in governance.

Dr Fayemi who described Olumilua as one of the pillars behind his government during the first tenure and the current administration, said the former Governor is always ready to offer useful counsel to move the state forward.

He praised the celebrant for having a successful career in the civil service before joining politics, adding that it was quite remarkable that the former Governor served well and never compromised his integrity in and out of office.

The Governor, further pointed out that Olumilua excelled as Chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) when he brought his experience as a seasoned administrator to bear in providing stability for the institution.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate our highly revered father, former governor of Old Ondo State, His Excellency, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua on his 80th birthday. We wish baba many more years in good health and excellent spirit.”, he added.