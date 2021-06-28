From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has commended the former Registrar of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Chief Alex Olu Ajayi, for translating his personal life history into a memoir that can serve as legacy for generations unborn.

The Governor who gave the commendation in Ado-Ekiti at a reception organized to celebrate Chief Ajayi’s 91st birthday, explained that the memoir, “A Legacy on the Move” written in elegant language was an encyclopedic work of history, culture, religion, education, geography, administration and others.

The Governor promised that copies of the book would be circulated to all secondary schools in Ekiti, adding that the book would be of a huge service to the younger generations who knew little or nothing about the celebrant and the history of Nigeria and Africa.

The reception party for the renowned educationist and the longest serving Chairman of Ado Local Government Council had in attendance, the Wife of the Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; African first Plastic Surgeon, Prof Olatunde Oluwasanmi; representatives of Ewi-In- Council; the Ekiti Elders Council; Old Student Association of Christ School, Ado-Ekiti and other prominent sons and daughters of Ekiti.

Governor Fayemi who said he had known the Nonagenarian for about half a century, described him as a man who lives a selfless life of service, full of exemplary conduct, humility, commitment, generosity and competence.

Leading the toast for the birthday celebration, Fayemi said; “For a life of service, for a life of sacrifice, for exemplary conduct, for humility, compassion, commitment, competence and giving at all time, we toast to the health of the celebrant, Chief Alex Olu Ajajyi that he continues to be in good health, enjoy grace and God’s favour all the days of his life as we continue to pray that he shall have many years to spend with us, many to produce a second edition of this beautiful memoir which I urged all of us to read. I personally would circulate it to all the secondary schools in Ekiti.

“And I believe it would be of huge service to those who do not know the celebrant well and what has happened in this part of our continent as dedicated to people who have been of service to it.”

Also in her remarks, Erelu Fayemi while presenting a collection of people’s memo about the celebrant, stressed the importance of celebrating the elderly citizens while they were still alive to feel the warmth of love from the people they have dedicated their lifetime to serve.

The Wife of the Governor who led the celebrant and his wife in cutting the birthday cake, said the memoir exemplified how much the celebrant meant to his children and others as a diplomat, statesman, community leader and all he has achieved as a true man of honour from the land of honour.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof Emmanuel Akintoye said the reception was organized to celebrate the life of a courageous and kindhearted man whose insight, experience, wisdom had been of inspiration and of immense help to a lot of people.

