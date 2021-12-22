From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi has commiserated with his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, on the passing of his father, Chief Samuel Oladipo Oyebode, who died earlier in the week, aged 95-years-old.

The governor, in his condolence message to the family, described the late Chief Oyebode as a respected Teacher, Scout Commissioner and community leader who earned much respect for the life of service he lived.

Dr Fayemi said the late Chief Oyebode, whose teaching career and activities in the Scout Movement made him traverse many schools and communities in the old Ondo State, was a great influence on many of the youths who are now excelling in their areas of endeavours.

He described the deceased as a man of integrity, community leader of repute, committed Awoist and a respected elder in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

‘As a Commissioner of Scout, Chief Oyebode moulded several young people into men of character and instilled in them discipline and leadership qualities.

‘Baba lived a fulfilled life and departed at a very ripe age of 95 years and left behind a good name and worthy legacies for which he would be remembered and which would bring some consolation to the children.

‘On behalf of my wife, the government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the Oyebode family of Ido-Ile Ekiti and the entire community on this irreparable loss. It is my prayer that the good Lord will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss,’ the governor added.