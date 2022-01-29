From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has expressed condolences on the death of Mrs Angela Folarin, the wife of Oyo Central Senator Teslim Folarin.

Governor Fayemi, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Mrs Folarin’s death as very painful and unfortunate. He, however, urged Senator Folarin and the family to be consoled with the fact that the Almighty God is the one that gives and takes.

The governor said losing a supportive wife could be both painful and devastating. He prayed that God gives the lawmaker the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) said the late Mrs Folarin was not only supportive to her husband but also committed personal resources to provide succour for the vulnerable and less privileged in the society.

“The news of Mrs Folarin’s death was shocking, sad and devastating. She was a virtuous woman and dutiful wife, who showed support for her husband and family, and equally provided succour for the vulnerable.

“Losing such a wonderful woman who is a pillar of support can be very devastating. My heart is with my dear brother, Senator Folarin and the family at this very trying time. It is my prayer that the good Lord will grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“On behalf of my wife, the government and people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the family of the deceased and the government and people of Oyo State on this loss”, the governor said.