Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, inaugurated the ultra-modern multi-million naira Ado-Ekiti Central Market, popularly called ‘Oja Oba market’ in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The inauguration came up as part of activities marking second anniversary of Fayemi’s administration.

The governor stated that his government in the first tenure conceptualised the project as part of the urban regeneration programme for the state capital.

He, however, commended former Governor Ayodele Fayose, who undertook the project to 55 per cent completion stage.

Fayemi pointed out that the market would promote commercial activities on a large scale in the state and boost its economic growth and development.

“The ultra-modern market is carefully built and properly landscaped to be the pride of Ekiti sons and daughters both at home and abroad,” he said.

Fayemi said the facilities in the market included 234 open shops, 738 lockup shops, two restaurants, two banking halls, two warehouses, a police post, a fire station,clinic and parking lot.

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, expressed appreciation to Governor Fayemi for keeping to his promise of completing the project.

Oba Adejugbe, appealed to marketers to keep it clean and pay their rents as and when due.