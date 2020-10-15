Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, commissioned the new ultra-modern multi-million naira Ado-Ekiti Central Market, popularly

called “Oja Oba market” in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The inauguration came up as part of activities marking

second anniversary of Fayemi’s Administration.

The governor stated that his government in the first tenure conceptualized the project

as part of the urban regeneration programme for the state capital.

He, however, commended former Governor Ayodele Fayose, who undertook the

project to 55 percent completion.

Fayemi, pointed out that the market would promote commercial

activities on a large scale in Ekiti State and boost economic growth

and development.

“The Ultra-modern market is carefully built and

properly landscaped to be the pride of Ekiti sons and daughters both

at home and abroad.”

Fayemi said the facilities in the ultra-modern market include 234

Open Shops, 738 Lockup shops, 2 restaurants, 2 banking halls, 2

Warehouses, a Police Post, a fire station a clinic and an expensive parking lot.

Governor Fayemi urged all relevant stakeholders to ensure regular

maintenance of all the facilities put in place in the market complex.

He called on the people to ensure that they pay their taxes and levies

into government coffers for sustenance of developmental drive.

“This project was conceived and purposely built to make trading more conducive, encouraging and enjoyable for our citizens.”

Fayemi, however, warned those who display their goods by the road sides to desist from such practice and move into this more comfortable and secured edifice.

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, in his speech, expressed appreciation to Governor Fayemi, for keeping to his promise by completing the project, as he promised not to abandoned any projects in the state.

Oba Adejugbe, appealed to all the marketers to make it clean

and pay their rent as and when due.