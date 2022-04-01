From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has completed four additional buildings at Oba Adejugbe Specialist Hospital, in Ado-Ekiti.

The structures consist of Chief Medical Director (CMD)’s office complex, Doctors’ call rooms,

morgue and maintenance workstation.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the facilities, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Olufemi Ajayi said that the essence was to boost health care service delivery in the state, stressing that the focus was to boost the people’s access to clinical services.

Ajayi noted that the completion of the project also signified the Fayemi-led administration’s avowed commitment to its policy of zero tolerance for abandoned projects in the state.

He said that the administration embarked on resuscitation of all the abandoned, uncompleted and moribund projects that littered the state before its assumption of office on October 16, 2018, because the Governor does not believe in wastage of tax payers’ money.

Assuring that the administration would continue to work at full capacity till the last day in office, Ajayi, however, solicited the continued support of all stakeholders for efforts at developing the

state and making live more meaningful for the people.