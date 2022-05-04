From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi will formally declare his intention to run for the position of president in Abuja today.

The declaration, tagged “Unveiling My Nigeria Agenda is the climax of the Governor’s extensive consultations across the geo-political zones in the last six weeks.

It will also lay to rest speculations on whether he would run for the Presidency or not.

He had after discussing his plan to run for the number one office with President Mohammadu Buhari last month, sought counsel, guidance and support from traditional and political leaders across states in the federation.

His engagements with political and traditional leaders went on side by side with consultations with his colleague governors, especially those elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As at date he has conferred with and shared his vision with no fewer than 20 of the 22 APC governors, in the consultation process that is expected to run till the party’s primaries, later in the month.