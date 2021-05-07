From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has expressed his condolences on the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The Governor described the death of Pastor Adeboye’s son as an unfortunate development which has inflicted a wound in the hearts of family members in particular, the Christian community, all lovers of Adeboye and Nigerians in their millions.

Fayemi, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Thursday, described Pastor Dare as a vibrant young man and committed minister in God’s vineyard who trodded the righteous path being trodden by his parents.

The Governor urged Pastor Adeboye and wife to remain strong in faith in the trying time and rely on God who assuages grief.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Baba and Mama Adeboye, and the entire members of the RCCG worldwide. May the Lord heal the wound and uphold them.”

“We urge them to be consoled by the fact that their departed son made an impact in his short years of existence and is resting in the blossom of the Lord.

“May God grant the entire Adeboye family, RCCG congregation the fortitude and equanimity to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor added.