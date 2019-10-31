Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the Supreme Court ruling which re-affirmed his victory at the Presidential poll, describing it as a victory for democracy.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said the Supreme Court’s decision had put an end to the legal battle over the 2019 presidential election by re-affirming President Buhari as the validly elected President of the country.

Governor Fayemi described the Supreme Court verdict as a re-affirmation of the mandate freely given to President Buhari by the Nigerian electorate during the February 23 presidential election.

The Governor, who commended the judiciary for its demonstrated boldness and resilience in deepening the country’s democracy through sound judgments, said democracy is gradually taking firm roots in the country with the people’s will triumphing over other considerations.

“This is good for our democracy. It is victory for democracy. This victory is not for the All Progressives Congress (APC) alone. It is a victory for all well meaning Nigerians. The people have spoken in clear tone and the judiciary has re-affirmed the will of the people,” the statement reads.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, the Land of Honour, I congratulate our President, Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the leadership of APC and entire citizen of our dear country on this victory.

“It is my belief that the verdict of the apex court has put to an end to all the distractions occasioned by agitations about the 2019 presidential election.

“While we congratulate the leadership the APC, we urge the opposition to join the President in the task of building the country and taking it to the next level of socio-economic development.”