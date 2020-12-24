From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated Christians in the State and the country in general for witnessing another Christmas, urging them to continue to live by example in matters relating to love, goodwill and peace in the yuletide season and beyond.

He also urged them to pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic which had impacted negatively on global economy and daily lifestyle of the people, in addition to strict adherence to the safety protocols established by the government.

Fayemi, in a goodwill message by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, also urged the people to celebrate in moderation. He identified love, care, selflessness and compassion for people, especially the weak, the vulnerable and the underprivileged as some of the virtues that Jesus Christ exemplified.

He said, “Christmas is a season that explains the depth of God’s love for mankind and exemplary sacrifice that we should emulate in our daily relationship with our neighbours.

“This season is another opportunity to increase our acts of kindness, touch the less privileged in our society, appreciate God for the outgoing year and pray for a more prosperous new year.

“Therefore, this Christmas means so much more than just mere merriment. It is a veritable avenue to extend love to the underprivileged who are disadvantaged in several ways.

“I urge us all to spread love and be our brother’s keeper during this season and beyond, by reaching out to those who struggle to provide for their families. Let us put smiles on the faces of the weak and the vulnerable for this is the real essence of Christmas.”

The Ekiti State Governor urged Nigerians irrespective of their religious beliefs to open their hearts with love in relation to one another, celebrate and pray for the unity and progress of the country as well as a better tomorrow.

“To every Christian, Christmas means liberation and salvation by the Almighty. It is also a time to reach out to fellow compatriots in love irrespective of religious leaning. Let us all walk in love, pray and work together for a greater country.”

Fayemi also urged the people to reflect on their individual contributions to the peace and progress of their immediate community and the state in general, during and after the festive season.

He also reminded them on the need to stay safe, observing all safety protocols outlined to curtail the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

“That peaceful and prosperous state and country we all desire would be realised when we live in love and show consideration for fellow compatriots. We can achieve more if we stay united, extend hands of fellowship to one another, stay focused and be law abiding.” Governor Fayemi said.