From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, on his 78th birthday, describing him as a great and invaluable asset to his administration.

Dr Fayemi in his congratulatory message, by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday, said

Otunba Egbeyemi has been very supportive in the actualization of the people-oriented development agenda of his administration, adding that

he has consistently worked hard in ensuring that the administration delivers on the promises made to the people of Ekiti State.

He said the Deputy Governor has proven that he is a loyal and reliable ally who sees public office as an avenue to serve humanity and contribute to nation building.

While justifying Egbeyemi as a great asset to his administration, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum ( NGF) stated that the Ekiti State Deputy Governor has used his experience as a lawyer, seasoned administrator and community leader to deepen governance in the State.

Dr Fayemi prayed to God to give Egbeyemi more years in good health so that he would continue to make meaningful contributions to the development of the State and the country.

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate Otunba Egbeyemi and wish him a happy birthday today and pray that God continues to bless him with good health and wisdom to make remarkable contributions to the development of our dear State and country.” the Governor said.

