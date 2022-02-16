From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the newly appointed 42nd Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, on his emergence as the monarch of Ibadanland.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said the appointment and ascension of Senator Balogun mark the beginning of a new era in Ibadanland.

Dr. Fayemi described Senator Balogun’s ascension as a reward for his patience over the years climbing the ladder after being enlisted into the chieftaincy line in 1986 as a Mogaji to reach the peak as the Olubadan thirty six years later.

The Governor noted that the new traditional ruler’s experience in corporate world, administration, politics and traditional institution had prepared him for the new royal duties he is assuming.

He urged the new Ibadan monarch to discharge his duties with fear of God, passion, commitment, heart of a servant and readiness to carry his people along in day-to-day decision making for the progress of the kingdom.

Dr. Fayemi prayed God to grant the new Olubadan the wisdom needed to oversee the affairs of the city as the king and custodian of the people’s culture, tradition and history.

The Governor called on the people of Ibadan to rally round the new monarch in translating his dream for the kingdom into reality and for the city to move forward in all spheres.