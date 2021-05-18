From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has constituted a nine-man Committee to harmonize the views of the Government and People of Ekiti State on the review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 (as amended).

This is in furtherance to the May 7th, 2021 announcement of the Deputy Senate President, Chairmen Senate and House Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution on the commencement of the exercise as part of efforts aimed at ensuring the participation of Nigerians in the proposed alteration of some of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The Committee which is to be Chaired by the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda has the following members: Hons. Adeoye Aribasoye and Tajudeen Akingbolu, Members, Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Others are : Alhaji Jinadu Ayodele, Hon. Commissioner Regional Development and Special Duties ; Adeyemi Adewunmi, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Ado-Ekiti Branch; Catherine Oduluyi, Chairperson, Young Lawyers Forum, N.B.A. Ikere-Ekiti Branch; Professor Kunle Ajayi of the Ekiti State University; Rita Ilevbare of the Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee and Ayo Daramola, Senior Special Assistant on Legal Matters to the Governor, who will serve as Secretary to the Committee.