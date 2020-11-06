Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the constitution of the Governing Board of the Law Reform Commission.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode said : “The Law Reform Commission was established to keep under review all laws of Ekiti State with a view to ensuring their systematic development and reform in consonance with the social and economic development of Ekiti State.”

The names of the members of the commission are: Owoseni Ajayi Esq, as Chairman, Dr Ropo Filani and Rev’d Sister Agatha Ogunkorode as members.