Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday dared aggrieved 17 prominent monarchs and swore in the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, as the chairman of the state’s Council of Traditional Rulers.

Alawe’s appointment is being challenged by the Pelupelu Obas called Alademerindinlogun, who claimed that the governor’s action runs foul of the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law, which stipulated that the chairman can only be appointed among Alademerindinlogun/pelupelu Obas, with his action.

They claimed in their deposition in the suit filed before Ekiti State High Court that the promotion of Alawe to pelupelu status was political and that that could not grant him the power to become the chairman of the traditional council.

The aggrieved monarchs boycotted the ceremony while other Obas, evidently in support of the development, attended identifying themselves as majority Obas of Ekiti State.

Fayemi said time has come for the traditional rulers to bring their powers to bare to resolve the vicious insecurity level across the nation.

Alawe was appointed on August 1 following the expiration of the tenure of Oloye of Ote Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju on July 31.

While charging the Obas on the need to maintain security and peaceful co-existence in their domains, Fayemi said their cooperation will help in curbing anti-social activities with strong partnership with government.

He kept mum on the legal suit instituted by the aggrieved Obas, saying the constitution of the council became inevitable owing to the fact that the traditional rulers play pivotal roles in the stability of every community and the nation in general.

“I want to charge you to cooperate with this government and be at the forefront of the fight against anti-social behaviour, because what we need is to promote development is peace.

“I want you to be protectors of your people as custodians of culture and tradition in your domains. Despite modernity, you remain the rallying point and you will ever remain relevant.

“I want to appreciate the immediate past council for putting in their best in piloting the affairs of the council. I have no doubt that the new council will collaborate with government for more development in our state.

“You must ensure you unite the traditional institution and eschew baseless rivalry. Don’t be used by fifth columnists that don’t understand elections are over in Ekiti. Don’t also allow unnecessary communal clashes that could destabilise the state.

“Ekiti has been lucky since its creation and in this period of its history when I was appointed the chairman of Governor’s Forum despite that Ekiti is not the oldest state in Nigeria. Whatever we must have achieved or got in life, is an act of God, who knows the end from the beginning,” he said.