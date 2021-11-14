From Magnus Eze, Enugu

All is now set for the 10th edition of the Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Lecture series to be delivered by Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

The lecture series is instituted by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in commemoration of the birthday of the first President of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, whom the University is named after.

A statement by Dr. Emeka Nwosu on behalf of the organisers said the event will hold on Tuesday at the main Auditorium of the Awka campus of the University.

It also said that the Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum will be speaking on the theme: “Security, governance and nation building”.

Nwosu further listed other South East Governors as special guests while their Chairman and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi will chair the event. His Anambra counterpart, Chief Willy Obiano, is the chief host.

Daily Sun learnt that the Zik lecture series was initiated a decade ago by Senator Ben Obi during his tenure in the Senate.

