Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A royal family has dragged Governor Kayode Fayemi, his deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi and others to court over alleged imposition of a new monarch, Oore of Otun in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The stool of Oore, which was one of the 16 most prominent Pelupelu Obas in Ekiti became vacant sequel to the demise of Oba Adedapo Popoola last year October.

In suit number HAD/28/2020 filed at the High Court, Ado-Ekiti Division, by Chief Adeleke Atolagbe of Obajeu ruling house, faulted the alleged unilateral appointment made by the government at Iyaaba royal dynasty against the tradition, customs and principle of rotation.

Joined in the suit are: Governor Fayemi (1st defendant), the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi (2nd defendant), Attorney General and Justice Commissioner (3rd), Secretary, Moba Local Government (4th), the Obanla of Otun, Chief Adeniran Odeniyi (5th) and the head of Iyaaba ruling house, Chief Ateere Folorunso (6th defendant).

In the affidavit of urgency attached to the motion on notice with registration number HAD/169m/20 and deposed to by Barrister Olakanmi Falade, said the government erred in law by not abiding by the tradition of Ifa consultation and allow the kingmakers to make inputs to select a king from the appropriate royal lineage.

The claimant contended that by virtue of the principle of rotation, Obajeu was the natural choice to be considered, urging the government to reverse its action to prevent acting ultra vires of its powers as stipulated by the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law.

He, therefore, sought an order of the court nullifying all the actions taken by the government in respect of selection made from Iyaaba ruling house.

The claimant further sought a mandatory order compelling the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants directing the 4th defendant to announce Obajeu as the ruling house to produce the next king.

He also asked the court to grant an interlocutory injunction restraining the1st – 6th defendants against taking any further steps that can be subjudicial until court rules on the matter.

Speaking on the matter, Counsel to the claimant, Mr. Olakanmi Falade, explained that if truly it was government that directed that a new Oore be selected from Iyaaba ruling House, such would be in contravention of the subsisting Ekiti State Chief Law.

“Government has no business in being a kingmaker when there are kingmakers in the town prescribed by law.

“Worst still is that the act of government supposedly directing Ile Iyaaba as the next ruling house to present a candidate for the Oore of Otun is based on a Law that does not exist having been nullified by the then Ondo State High Court and affirmed by the Supreme Court.

” Government is obliged to respect the rule of law because a suit and motion on notice for injunction had already been filed and served on all parties for them to stay further action and maintain the status quo in the interest of justice and peace.”