Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has distributed 141 new vehicles of different brands to top government functionaries in the state with a view to ensuring smooth running of government.

Handing out the vehicle keys in Ado Ekiti last Friday, the governor said the dearth of necessary working tools for the public officials was too obvious to be ignored by any responsible government; stressing that mobility is highly essential to enhance performance.

Fayemi explained that the procurement of the vehicles was aimed at solving part of the challenges faced by elected, appointed and career public officials in the state.

He said in spite of the meagre resources available to the state, the government devised a creative way of solving the mobility challenge by approaching the Bank of Infrastructure through which the purchase was made.

“As a government, it became very difficult for us to ignore the fact that the attainment of optimum service delivery at the very top is somewhat elusive.

“No responsible government will watch the position to deteriorate further with the state losing valuable contributions expected from these officials. Consequently, the government in spite of its meagre available resources, has to devise a creative way of solving the problems,” he said.