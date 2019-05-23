Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State is the new Governors Forum chairman. His tenure begins next month and would end in 2021.

Fayemi who was elected through a consensus, was nominated by Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai and was seconded by Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal is the new deputy chairman of the forum.

He was nominated by Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and seconded by Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The NGF chairman, Abdulaziz Yari, made the announcement Wednesday after two hours.

Fayemi said he and his deputy are happy by their emergence via consensus.

He promised to build on the success forum that started from Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa State.

He said they would build on the strong partnership with the Federal Government as led by Yari, adding that they would represent Nigeria, regardless of party affiliations and ensure the partnership with the Federal Government, legislature and development partners will be in the interest of all.