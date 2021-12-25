Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has called on Christians in the country to emulate the virtues of love and humility exemplified by Jesus Christ as they celebrate Christmas.

Fayemi in a Christmas message by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, said the birth of Christ which Christmas symbolises was a demonstration of God’s love for humanity.

The governor described the lessons of Christmas as “instructive for daily lifestyle of love and peace.”

Fayemi who congratulated Christians for witnessing this year’s Christmas celebration, said the Bible recorded Jesus as a man who showed love to everyone, especially the less privileged, urging them to do likewise.

“Christmas is a season to give and expect little in return, a time to preach peace and love and demonstrate it in deed, a time to forgive, live in harmony and seek God’s face,” he said.

The governor noted that being alive to witness another Christmas should be seen as a privilege, considering the prevailing health situation across the world.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

This, he said, should call for celebration in moderation.

He called on Christians to devote much of their time to appreciating God for His mercy and to reflect on the country with a view to seeking God’s intervention.

The governor urged Christians and adherents of other religions to pray for an end to the deadly Coronavirus.

He also reminded them on the need to stay safe and observe all safety protocols outlined to curtail the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), commended Christians in the state for living in harmony with adherents of other religions, a gesture which he said makes Ekiti one of the most peaceful state in the country. (NAN)