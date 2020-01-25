Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi, and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams are among the dignitaries expected at the 2020 edition of the Oodua Progressive Union World Congress.

The event, which is the 6th edition is slated for all members of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) from across the 87 countries in the world,. They will, on Monday, January 27, converge on Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital to celebrate the annual Congress of the organization.

The group, presently in 87 countries in the world, was established in 2011, with the aims of promoting the Yoruba cultural identities in the Diaspora and also enhance both economic and social bonding of all members.

This year’s Congress, according to the organisers, is the 6th edition and part of the programmes slated for the Congress is the courtesy visit to the Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Speaking on the programme, Publicity Secretary of the group, Zachus Somorin said the visit to Ekiti was part of the group’s plan to showcase the love, dedication and commitment to the ideals of Yoruba race. “Many of our members are presently in Nigeria and we are expecting others to join any moment from now. They are coming from all the continents of the world, including Europe, Asia, Africa, America and United Kingdom. “Next Monday, we will visit Governor Kayode Fayemi and the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III. The last edition of the Congress was held in Akure, Ondo state, but this year, we are coming down to Ekiti”

“The intention of the meeting is to do a thorough appraisals of our activities over years and refocus our efforts in ensuring that Yorubaland regains its lost glory.”