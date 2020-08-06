Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has advised the people of the state to learn from his COVID-19 infection, accept the reality of the pandemic and cooperate with government in order to put an end to the deadly coronavirus.

Fayemi, who expressed concern over an increase in the rate of infection in the last one month with 109 fresh cases, said both the government and the people must do more to reduce the tally.

He attributed increase in cases to the random community testing exercise which was made possible with facilities at the state-owned laboratory and the proximity to states with high incidences of confirmed infections; noting that lessons have been learnt from his experience with his own infection and isolation for 10 days.

He said: “The fact that I could contract the virus in spite of the conscious effort to protect myself and people around me underscores my consistent warnings that we should never take things for granted. It also proves that, indeed, the virus is real and it is a respecter of no persons.

“That is why I have always maintained we cannot be vigilant enough until we have collectively come to the end of this pandemic. I, therefore, implore you to take extra measures to ensure you keep yourself safe.

“The second lesson to learn from my experience is that the virus is not a death sentence. The key weapons is early detection (through testing), isolation and treatment. From our experience, we have successfully treated and discharged 67 cases in Ekiti today while we still have about 83 active cases.”

The governor expressed optimism that COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to as schools open with only SSS 3 students on August 10 and religious centres from August 14, while resumption date for JSS 3 students and Primary 6 pupils would be communicated later.