Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and his predecessor, Ayo Fayose, yesterday, exchanged words over the sack of about 2,000 civil servants by the incumbent administration.

The sacked workers were employed by Fayose, but Governor Fayemi who alleged through the Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Values Orientation, Muyiwa Olumilua, that there were irregularities in the process of employing the workers, told newsmen that their appointments have bee nullified.

Olumilua said: “All appointments made after the July 2018 governorship election, an exercise found to have violated due process, are hereby cancelled and declared null and void.

“All affected persons are advised to participate in the next recruitment exercise to be announced in due course.”

Olumilua said government would be starting a new recruitment exercise which would accommodate all Ekiti people irrespective of party affiliation.

“Governor Fayemi has directed the Head of Service to collate all available vacancies in the civil service, with the overhead implications, to enable the government prepare to recruit suitable and qualified Ekiti citizens into the public service, irrespective of the party affiliations

But Fayose who spoke through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, described Fayemi’s action as wicked.

“It will be on record that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration of Fayose gave jobs to over 2,000 unemployed youths in Ekiti while the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Fayemi sacked them.

“Fayemi has only succeeded in writing his name in the history books of Ekiti as one who inflict pains and sorrow on the people.

“Fayemi has only demonstrated the wickedness in his heart by sacking Ekiti sons and daughters who were duly employed by the state government,” he said.