WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Fayemi, and his immediate predecessor, Ayo Fayose on Thursday exchanged verbal invectives over the sack of over 2000 civil servants by the administration of Fayemi.

The sacked workers were employed by former governor Fayose, but Governor Fayemi who alleged through the state’s Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Values Orientation, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, that there were irregularities in the process of employing the workers, announced to newsmen that their appointment have bee nullified at the state exco chamber of the government office, Ado Ekiti.

Olumilua said: “Alll appointments made after the Gubernatorial Election of July 2018, an exercise found to have violated due process, are hereby cancelled and declared null and void.

“All affected persons are advised to participate in the next recruitment exercise to be announced in due course”.

But faulting the government’s decision, Fayose who spoke through his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, Said: “ It will be on record that the PDP government of Ayodele Fayose gave jobs to over 2,000 unemployed youths in Ekiti while the APC government of Kayode Fayemi sacked them.

“Fayemi has only succeeded in writing his name in the history books of Ekiti as one who inflict pains and sorrow on the people.”

“Fayemi has only demonstrated the wickedness in his heart by sacking Ekiti sons and daughters who were duly employed by the state government.

However, Olumilua said the state government would be starting a new recruitment exercise which would accommodate all Ekiti people irrespective of party affiliation. He added also that some already employed qitout bwinbon payroll would be reabsorbed on he condition if availability of vacancies.

He said: ” His Excellency Dr John Kayode Fayemi has directed the Head of Service to collate all available vacancies in the Civil Service, with the overhead implications, to enable the State Government prepare to recruit suitable and qualified Ekiti Citizens into the Public Service, irrespective of the party affiliations

Flaying Fayemi further, Fayose said: “Also, whoever that applauds this show of wickedness will be reminded in future when actions of Fayemi will also be reviewed.