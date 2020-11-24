Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, HRM Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aadesanmi III, on his 75th birthday and 30 years on the throne of his forebears, saying the monarch has a lot to be thankful to God for.

The Governor said standing strong and healthy at 75 years old, 30 of which was spent leading the good people of Ado-Ekiti as the traditional ruler with attendant progress calls for celebration.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, the Governor described Oba Adejugbe as a courageous and visionary leader who deploys his huge contact and influence in the development of Ado-Ekiti into a prosperous town and capital city.

Fayemi said the monarch’s love and comittment to the development of Ekiti State reflects in all his actions, adding that he is always ready to take on any responsibilities that would fast track the development of the state and the capital city.

While noting that Oba Adejugbe’s life has been very impactful, the Governor said the monarch’s influence and vision are responsible for the uncommon transformation which his domain, Ado-Ekiti, has witnessed in the last thirty years.

He added that the resourcefulness and wise counsels of the monarch have also endeared him to all past political leaders in the State as he is reputed for always coming up with wise counsels and interventions aimed at ensuring the state witnessed peace and progress.

“Kabiyesi is a reputable and visionary leader. His passion for the development of our dear State is second to none. I recall the roles he played in the struggles for the creation of Ekiti State and I can safely submit that he is a man of great and positive influence, full of wise counsel.

“Oba Adejugbe’s life has been a blessing not only to Ado indigenes but the non indigenes as well. He is father- figure to all.

“Needless to say that Kabiyesi’s exemplary leadership contributes in no small way in making Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, a peaceful and accommodating town where people from different parts of the country can live, work and invest without fear of intimidation.

” Today, Ado-Ekiti is home to everyone regardless of tribe, language, culture or religion. This is perhaps one of the reasons why Ado-Ekiti has witnessed tremendous transformation.

“On behalf of myself and the good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate Kabiyesi and wish him good health, long life and more impactful years on earth,” the Governor added.