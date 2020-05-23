Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with a former Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Modupe Adelabu on her 70th birthday.

Adelabu, who is currently the Chair of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), was Deputy Governor of Ekiti State between May 8, 2013 and October 15, 2014.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said Prof. Adelabu’s attainment of the age of seventy in good health and fulfilment was a special grace and rare privilege from her Creator.

Fayemi said Adelabu’s tenure as Deputy Governor was short but remarkable, adding that she contributed immensely to governance and handled all assignments given her with passion and unwavering touch of excellence.

The Governor described Adelabu as an exemplar, seasoned scholar, teacher of teachers, and a very loyal and dependable deputy.

He also described the NBTE boss as an amazing woman of substance, brilliant policy maker and implementer par excellence, a consummate politician and servant of the people.

Adelabu’s scholarship, the Governor added, had been recognised by prominent international agencies like the World Bank, United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP); United Nations, Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO), Department For International Development and Universal Basic Education Commission where she had served as a consultant.

Fayemi credited Adelabu with the massive turnaround of basic education in Ekiti State during her tenure as the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in the areas of infrastructure, manpower development of teachers, procurement of instructional materials, among others.

Fayemi prayed God to grant the celebrant long life, good health and more years of selfless service to the state in particular and the country in general.

” On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate our amiable Prof Adelabu as she joins the club of the septuagenarians today and wish her many more blessed years lived in good health and prosperity,” the Governor added.