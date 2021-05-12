Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, granted clemency to 12 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ado-Ekiti Custodian Centre.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Olawale Fapohunda, said the inmates who were granted clemency, were serving various terms for offences, such as stealing and housebreaking.

He said the inmates were considered for clemency after recommendations by the Ekiti Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.

“The beneficiaries are considered based on account of good conduct, remorsefulness and period left to serve at the centre,” the attorney-general, who was represented by the Director of Public Prosecution, Julius Ajibare, said.

He further advised them to be of good conduct as they rejoined society, avoid conducts inimical to the peace of the society and shun vengeance.

He also urged them to avoid anything that could bring them back to the centre.

The beneficiaries were: Akinyemi Faith, Romiluyi Femi, Adebusuyi Deji, Philip Michael, Isa Kadere, Dayo Julius and Abiodun Oluwatosin.

Others were: Adubiaro Sunday, Oluwatimileyin Olanikuti, Stephen Jacob, Adewale Ojo and Sunday Oluwasola.

Present at the event were the Director of Administration and Supply, Ministry of Justice, Mr Tunji Folorunso and the correctional service officials.