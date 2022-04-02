From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi has congratulated Muslims in the state and in Nigeria on the commencement of the Ramadan fasting period.

Dr Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, described Ramadan as ‘the glory of all months in the Islamic calendar,’ adding that Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam that Muslims must strictly adhere to in line with the injunction of the Almighty Allah.

The governor noted that Ramadan offers an opportunity to draw closer to Allah and deepen our relationship with Him. He urged Muslims to use the period to pray for peace to reign in all the troubled spots in the country and in nations of the world.

He also urged them to use the Ramadan season to pray for peace and prosperity in Ekiti State, especially the forthcoming governorship election in the state. He said that through prayer and cooperation of the people, the state would witness a peaceful election and smooth transition of power to the eventual winner.

Dr Fayemi prayed that the holy month will usher in abundant grace and blessings for the faithful.

‘We all must be grateful to Allah for being alive to witness another Ramadan season. I urge my Muslim brothers and sisters to use the opportunity of the Ramadan period to pray and seek the face of Allah for peace, progress and prosperity of our dear country.

‘We should always seek divine intervention for our nation and the Ramadan season provides such a unique opportunity to collectively seek the face of Allah through prayer. May Allah accept our prayers and may the holy month usher in abundant blessings for the faithful and restore peace and prosperity to our dear country,’ he said.

