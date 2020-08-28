Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated Dr Akinwumi Adesina, on his re- election as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Adesina, whose election was announced by the board of governors of the Bank, is billed to resume his new term on September 1.

Fayem, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, hailed Adesina’s re-election, describing it as “well deserved”.

Fayemi, who is the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), said Adesina’s re-election was an attestation to his dynamic and pragmatic leadership which has helped to reposition the bank.

He said: “This is great news for all lovers of development. It is a befitting reward for Adesina’s visionary leadership which has increased the growth and influence of the bank these past few years.

“There is no doubt Dr Adesina’s presidency has strategically repositioned the AfDB with attendant positive impact on the economies of many national and sub national governments in Africa.

“Knowing Dr Adesina’s pedigree as a thoroughbred professional and a man of distinction, I have no doubt in my mind that AfDB will make more significant progress, impact more economies and help build a more prosperous African continent, during this second term.”