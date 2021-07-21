From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Dr Kayode Fayemi has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on his 65th birthday. The governor turned 65 today, Wednesday, July 21.

Governor Fayemi, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Wednesday, described Governor Akeredolu as a courageous, reliable, and compassionate leader.

The governor stated that Akeredolu has spent a larger part of his life serving the people as a students union activist, legal luminary, advocate of good governance and currently as the governor who is leaving no stone unturned in the quest for the betterment of Ondo State and its people.

He described Akeredolu as a dogged fighter, a strong voice in the fight against injustice and a man who does not shy away from speaking the truth regardless of whose ox is gored.

He prayed that God gives the governor long life and good health in order to continue serving the people more.

‘Governor Akeredolu has spent his entire life in the service of his people. He is a patriotic Nigerian who is very passionate about one united, peaceful and progressive Nigeria. A compassionate leader, who is ever concerned about the welfare of his people.

‘We wish him many more useful and productive years in service to God and humanity.

‘I, on behalf of my wife, Bisi, the Government and good people of Ekiti State celebrate Governor Akeredolu on his birthday and pray that God gives him long life and good health,’ Governor Fayemi added.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.