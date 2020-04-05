Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has hailed members of the COVID-19 response resource mobilisation committee, recently set up to mobilise and manage funds and projects in the war against coronavirus.

Governor Fayemi, in his inaugural message to members of the committee, said he was humbled and honoured by their positive response and readiness to serve the state.

He assured them that transparency and accountability would be maintained in the utilisation of the resources mobilised.

The governor said he was particularly happy seeing that many of the members had started generating ideas and contacts as soon as they accepted to serve on the committee.

This, according to him, is an indication that the state would achieve its set goal of curtailing the virus.

He said much of the meetings of the 47-member committee would be held via teleconferencing and other technological means, in view of the need to observe social distancing.

Fayemi said: “I have had cause to speak with almost everyone on this platform in the past few days and I am truly humbled and honoured by your genuine expression of concern and your enthusiasm and readiness to serve the state in combating this existential threat.