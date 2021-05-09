From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, on the occasion of his 77th birthday, saying he remains a reliable ally.

In a goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, the Governor described Egbeyemi as a strong pillar who had contributed immensely to the actualization of the five-point development agenda of his administration.

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate Otunba Egbeyemi and wish him a happy birthday today and pray that God continues to bless him with good health and wisdom to make more remarkable contributions to this administration’s quest for a better Ekiti State,” the governor said.