From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has congratulated former Minister of National Planning Chief Ayodele Ogunlade on his 90th birthday, describing the nonagenarian as a man with penchant for excellence.

Fayemi, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, said the former minister has always been an inspiration to him and many other younger Ekiti sons and daughters because of his leadership qualities and distinguished lifestyle.

The governor described the Ilupeju-Ekiti-born Chief Ogunlade as one of the foremost broadcasters in the country who rose to the pinnacle of the profession by dint of hard work and brilliance, culminating in his appointment as Minister of Information and Culture during the General Olusegun Obasanjo regime.

While stating that Ekiti State is blessed with many achievers and great pioneers who continue to excel in various fields of human endeavours globally, Governor Fayemi commended Chief Ogunlade for making Ekiti proud as a distinguished public servant who also served meritoriously as Minister of the Federal Republic at two different times and for always addressing himself as ‘a thoroughbred Ekiti man with a heritage of personal integrity and honour.

‘I am particularly proud of Chief Ogunlade’s exemplary life of brilliance, excellence, and integrity as one of Ekiti icons who has made tremendous contributions to the development of our dear state and country as a pathfinder in several ways.

‘On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I celebrate this great and selfless leader and pray that he continues to enjoy God’s grace and blessings as he joins the club of the nonagenarians today,’ the governor added.