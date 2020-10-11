The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has congratulated Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on his re-election for a second term in office.

Governor Fayemi in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, said Akeredolu’s electoral victory was an attestation to the fact the electorate would always reward a performing leader and administration with their votes.

Dr Fayemi also commended the people of Ondo State for their peaceful conduct at the poll, a situation which he said greatly reduced the pre-election tension in the state in addition to crippling the antics of purveyors of violence.

The Ekiti governor also congratulated the national leadership of the APC for proper coordination. He also lauded the leaders of the party in Ondo for closing ranks ahead of the election and working together to achieve victory for the party.

The Ondo State experience, he says, should be a wake- up call for the party that effective coordination and sincerity of purpose are necessary for electoral victory.