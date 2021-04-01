From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ajibade Alabi, has debunked the news making the rounds that Governor Kayode Fayemi was planning to acquire lands in some towns to create ranching for Fulani herders, appealed to Ekiti monarchs not to be agitated.

The monarch, who is the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, said he had got assurances from the government of Ekiti State that the wish of the traditional rulers and Ekiti citizens will prevail in the matter.

On Wednesday, some traditional rulers under the aegis of Majority Obas of Ekiti Land (MOBEL) had opposed the establishment of ranching proposed by the Federal Government under its National Livestock Programme.

The monarchs, in a letter dated March 25 2021 and addressed to Governor Kayode Fayemi expressed opposition to the Ekiti State’s decision to adopt the project following preponderance of complaints from subjects both home and abroad.

The letter was signed by the Chairman of the Majority Obas in Ekiti land, Olomuoke of Omuooke-Ekiti, Oba Vincent Otitoju; the Secretary, Onikun of Ikun Amure-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola and other 79 monarchs.

They said the FG’s proposed plan to acquire land and give herdersmen for grazing activities is a ‘crystal imperialist agenda’ with potent potentials to cause serious security challenges for the host communities.

But dousing the tension elicited by the fear that government was allegedly contemplating keying into the FG’s project, Oba Alabi, in a statement on Thursday, said : “The attention of the Ekiti State Council of traditional rulers has been drawn to a publication made by some traditional rulers under the aegis of Majority Obas in Ekiti Land (MOBEL) alleging that Governor Fayemi intends to cede land to some people for cattle ranching or grazing

“I wish to state unequivocally that the allegation was not true as the Governor has no plans to cede an inch of our land to any group of people for ranching.

“Available information from Government revealed that the news making the round on plans to cede land was meant to cause disaffection among our people. The Chairman of the traditional Council therefore appealed to monarchs to show some circumspection in reacting to news culled from Social media in this era of misinformation, disinformation and fake news.

“The State Council of Traditional Rulers at its next statutory meeting in April 2021 will be properly briefed by top Government officials on Government policy on Animal Husbandry.

“I appeal to all traditional rulers and the various communities in Ekiti State to remain calm adding that there was no

need for alarm or tension on ranching as the Governor has made it abundantly clear that no part of our land would be ceded,” he clarified.