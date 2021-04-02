From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ajibade Alabi, has debunked rumour that Governor Kayode Fayemi was planning to acquire lands in some towns to create ranching for Fulani herders.

The Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti said he had got assurances from the government of Ekiti State that the wish of the traditional rulers and Ekiti citizens would prevail in the matter.

On Wednesday, some traditional rulers under the aegis of Majority Obas of Ekiti Land (MOBEL) had opposed the establishment of ranching proposed by the Federal Government under its National Livestock Programme.

The monarchs, in a letter dated March 25 and addressed to Governor Fayemi expressed opposition to the state’s decision to adopt the ranching following preponderance of complaints from subjects both home and abroad.

The letter signed by Chairman of the Majority Obas in Ekiti land, Olomuoke of Omuooke-Ekiti, Oba Vincent Otitoju; the Secretary, Onikun of Ikun Amure-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola and other 79 monarchs said: “Available information from Government revealed that the news making the round on plans to cede land was meant to cause disaffection among our people.”