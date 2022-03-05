Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has identified good governance as the basic parameter for effective security and economic development in the country.

Fayemi said this at the public presentation of “Africa’s Security Challenges in the 21st Century”, a book written by a former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran.

The Governor pointed out that security and welfare remain the primary responsibilities of government and agreed with the author’s belief that security should be seen beyond national security to human and personal security.

He commended the author for encapsulating in his book the various dimensions of security challenges in Africa and bringing to bear his experience in dealing with issue of conflict management, conflict resolution among others.

“The encapsulation of the various dimension of security in Africa, particularly security challenges in our continent, regional, national, regime and personal in the book underscores the essence to which Prof. Adeniran had worked in this particular area of academic study.

“He has also brought to bear his academic knowledge, pragmatic practical experience of dealing with these issues of conflict management, conflict resolution, national security, security sector governance and several other aspects in this work.

“I want to commend our professor and teacher for offering the world this unique work of his deep reflection.

“It is obvious that without security there can be no development and without development there can be no security; what stand at the interception of security and development is good governance.

“When we have good governance, we will have security and we will have development,” he stressed.

Fayemi commended the author for serving the country with excellence, competence and exemplary conduct as a federal minister, Ambassador and Public Servant in many respects.

The Vice-chancellor, Ekiti State University, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, who reviewed the book, said it identified the essence of good governance, justice, technology and elimination of poverty as critical to combating Africa security challenges.

According to him, the book reflects the current challenges in the global space.

He mentioned the need for the book to be translated to other international languages and made available to world leaders. (NAN)

