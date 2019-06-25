WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has identified technical and vocational education as an elixir to unemployment.

Fayemi explained why the state government in collaboration with development partners invested heavily to turn around the Government Technical College, Ado Ekiti now equipped with world-class facilities.

Speaking through the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, at the Innovation Lecture organised by the Board for Technical and Vocational Education at the college on Tuesday, Fayemi urged the youths to show interest in skills acquisition to empower themselves and be self reliant.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the school now boasts of state-of-the-art auto mechanics workshop, garment and fashion workshop, vehicle building workshop, welding and metal fabrication workshop, carpentry and joinery workshop, among others.

Fayemi disclosed that his administration within six months in office paid for three examinations required of final year students of Technical Colleges in Ekiti State.

The Governor explained that countries like Japan, South Korea, China, Germany, United States of America and the United Kingdom leveraged on technical education which aided their advancement in technology.

The Chairman of the Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Hon. Kayode Babade, hailed Fayemi for the great work of transformation of the college which he said was a step towards launching Ekiti on the

path of technological advancement.

Babade pledged that no efforts would be spared by the government to develop the four remaining technical colleges to the standard of that of Ado Ekiti.

The board chairman urged traditional rulers, parents and guardians to assist in mobilizing the unemployed youths to imbibe skills acquisition by attending the rejuvenated technical schools in the

state.

The Executive Secretary, Board Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Dr (Mrs) Folu Ayeleso, said investment in technical education would aid the Ekiti knowledge economy being promoted by the

Fayemi administration.

She said the deficit of information and awareness about technical and vocational education has contributed to the wide gap between skilled graduates and employment graduates.

Two resource persons, Prof. Sam Adejuyigbe and a building technologist, Mr. Gbenga Ayeleso, addressed the students on the importance of technical and vocational education.