Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has inaugurated a 13-man committee to critically examine and recommend to government the viability and economic sustainability of the planned creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) from the existing 16 Local Government Areas in state.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony at the State Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s office in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, Fayemi said the move was to bring government nearer to the people and stimulate rapid development in the rural areas in line with his administration’s five-pillar development agenda.

He said agitations for the creation of new LCDAs continued to top the list of demands in the various consultative meetings held with stakeholders across communities in the State since the inception of his administration.

The governor added that creation of the LCDAs was in demonstration of his administration’s commitment to justice, fair-play and response to the yearnings of the people for increase and adequate representation at all levels of governance.

“All through the electioneering process that produced the current administration in Ekiti State, and at various consultative meetings facilitated by government since the inception of this administration, the request for the creation of additional LCDAs continues to top the list of the demands of our people.”